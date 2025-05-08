BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her Met Gala debut this year. However, her outfit stirred controversy. The White Lotus star showed up at the Gala in a lace Louis Vuitton bodysuit embroidered with a collage of different faces. However, a section of internet users called out her look, claiming that one of the faces resembled the civil rights activist Rosa Parks. It must be noted that the theme for the Met Gala 2025 was inspired by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s forthcoming spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focusing on menswear with an emphasis on Black dandyism. Those believing the face to be that of Parks on her outfit have called it “disrespectful” due to the placement on the lower part of the bodysuit. Followed by the controversy, a representative for the artist Henry Taylor, who drew the embroidered portraits for LV, has since reported and confirmed that the figure in question was one of Taylor’s neighbours, not Parks. “The figure featured in Lisa’s Louis Vuitton look is not Rosa Parks, but one of Henry’s neighbours,” as quoted on Vulture. Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and Others—Indian Stars Make Heads Turn With Theme Black Dandy.

Did Lisa’s Met Gala Outfit Feature Rosa Parks?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK Star Lisa's Met Gala Debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

