Actress Mouni Roy turned heads as she enjoyed a pool dip, showcasing her sizzling style in a white bandeau and a fringe cut mini skirt. The photos revealed her hourglass figure, exuding confidence and glamour. Roy complemented her look with a subtle, nude makeup, emphasising her natural beauty. Her choice of attire and the serene poolside setting captured attention, reflecting both elegance and a touch of chic fashion. Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).

See Mouni Roy's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

