Mrunal Thakur has been treating her fans with constant style inspiration in her classic ensembles that she wore for the promotions of her Telugu film, Sita Ramam. This time, the actress featured in a sheer white kurta and sharara set that looked stunning with her statement jewellery. Her neck choker with white stones was all eyes as she put her sartorial foot forward and gave major ethnic cues in the traditional outfit. The black detailing on the borders was looking very gorgeous and elegant! 7 Most Charming Fashion Appearances Made By the 'Jersey' Actress

View Pics of Mrunal Thakur in Sheer White Kurta and Sharara:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

