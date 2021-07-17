Serbian dancer and actress, Natasa Stankovic (Nataša Stanković) continue to leave her fans and followers amazed with her sizzling pics online. The mum of one took to Instagram to share a couple of photos chilling in the pool. The 29-year-old showcased her enviable physique in a white and blue striped swimsuit. Her partner, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was mesmerised by her smoking hot look as he commented with several smiley with heart eyes and heart emojis.

Check Out Nataša Stanković's New Swimsuit Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

