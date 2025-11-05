Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has become the centre of attention after sparking relationship rumours with model Mahieka Sharma. The two have been spotted together multiple times, and while neither has confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances have fueled speculation among fans. The rumoured lovebirds recently set the internet abuzz with their latest romantic moment. On November 4, Mahekha shared a video on her Instagram Stories that caught everyone’s attention. In the clip, Hardik can be seen cleaning his luxury Lamborghini Urus car with a cloth while Mahieka lends a helping hand by holding the water pipe. The two later share a kiss, sending the internet into a frenzy. Several videos capturing the couple's romantic moment have surfaced online. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya, His Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and Son Agastya Pose Together? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic.

Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya Share a Kiss During Playful Car Wash Session

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Moment With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Goes Viral!

