Singer-composer Palash Muchhal has found himself back in the spotlight as an old video of him with model-actress Natasa Stankovic resurfaces online. The casual clip, reportedly shot years ago, shows Natasa grooving to her hit track DJ Waley Babu while Palash sits beside her, vibing to the music. The video has now gone viral across social media platforms, with users linking it to the ongoing controversy surrounding Palash’s postponed wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana and the swirling cheating rumours. Neither Palash nor Natasa has commented on the resurfaced clip so far. ‘I Never Got Involved With Him’: Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Row, Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence on Viral ‘Leaked Chats’ and Cheating Allegations, Faces Troll Attacks (View Post).

Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic Old Clip Resurfaces Online – Watch

