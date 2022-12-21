A video of Indian television actress Nikki Tamboli famous for her participation in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, went viral on social media. The 26-year-old was attending an event when her risque outfit put her in the spotlight but not in an unfavourable manner. However, Nikki handled the situation, a potential wardrobe malfunction with utmost grace. Known for her sexy demeanour and love for bold fashion, the Bigg Boss fame girl stepped out in a blingy halter-neck top and skirt with a saree-like pallu. Nikki flashed ample underboob in this sultry OOTN, unsure if that was intentional. However, on the red carpet, the young star had a difficult time walking because of the long trail of the skirt and, at some point in the video, is heard saying, “itna lamba hai, ghum hi nhi paungi..” on paparazzi’s request to turn around for the photos and newer poses. This video of the sexy starlet has gone viral.

Watch Viral Video of Nikki Tamboli Sexy Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Video of Nikki Tamboli From The Event Where She Almost Had Wardrobe Malfunction!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

