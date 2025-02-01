Bigg Boss Marathi 5 may have ended in October last year, but two names from the show continue to grab headlines even now. Yes, you guessed it right—we are talking about the rumoured lovebirds Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel. The duo, who showed romantic interest in each other on the show, have continued their relationship well beyond their time in the house. They often grab attention with their public appearances or social media posts. On Friday (January 31), the duo shared a collaborative post on Instagram from what appears to be a recent photoshoot. Twinning in black outfits, Nikki and Arbaz looked stunning as they posed for some breathtaking pictures. The post was captioned, “Ha yahi pyaar hai.” Check out the post below. Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s Chemistry Sets Insta on Fire, ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ Contestants Gift Fans a Steamy New Year Treat (Watch Video).

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s Look Completely in Love in New Pictures

