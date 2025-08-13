Bigg Boss 19 is almost here, and fans of the popular reality show are brimming with excitement. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns for his 16th season as the show's host. The season is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2025, on JioCinema and Colors TV. Before every season begins, there’s a wave of curiosity among fans about which celebrities will be entering the house. Social media influencer and actor Arbaz Patel, who first grabbed attention in MTV Splitsvilla X5 and later in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, has now hinted at joining Bigg Boss 19. Taking to his Instagram stories a few days back, Arbaz wrote, "Bohot maza aane wala hai kuch hi din me or bohot kuch hone bhi wala hai. I am so excited. Haters aap log ke lie bhi bohot kuch aane wala hai to kaam par lag jao. Or pyaar karne wale ke liye to main hoon hi." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Indian Adult Video Star Shakespeare Tripathy DENIES Being Part of Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show, Wishes Good Luck to Ones Participating (View Post).

Arbaz Patel To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

