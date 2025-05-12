Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's closeness in Riteish Deshmukh's Bigg Boss Marathi 5 garnered immense attention on social media. The duo maintained their strong bond even after the show, confirming they were in a relationship. As Arbaz Patel celebrates his birthday today, Nikki Tamboli dropped a post wishing her dear boyfriend. The post featured steamy pictures of the duo in black outfits, seemingly from a recent photoshoot. The photos showed Arbaz and Nikki holding each other close, completely lost in love. The stunning snaps captured their love and chemistry, also expressing their deep admiration for each other. With the post, Nikki Tamboli added the song "Die With A Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. She captioned the post, "Lyrics says it all." Check out the post below. ‘Ha Yahi Pyaar Hai’: ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ Rumoured Lovebirds Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel Twin in Black, Drop Romance-Filled Pictures From Latest Photoshoot on Insta (View Post).

Nikki Tamboli’s Heartfelt Birthday Post for Boyfriend Arbaz Patel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)