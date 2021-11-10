New Korean drama Now, We Are Breaking Up, and its lead actress, Song Hye-kyo are ruling the internet. While there’s still a couple of days to go before the romantic-drama releases, fans are going gaga over the trailer and its main cast, especially Song Hye-kyo. The 39-year-old known for her acting chops, ethereal beauty and sartorial choices, is returning to K-drama with Now, We Are Breaking Up, wherein she plays the role of fashion designer. Speaking of fashion, the Descendants of The Sun actress recently posted a series of photos oozing high fashion. Song Hye Kyo Radiates Glam in Chic Blazer Romper Dress at Now, We Are Breaking Up Press Conference (View Pics).

In the first pic, Song Hye-kyo is wearing a black check blouse with bishop sleeves and a skirt below the knee in jersey fabric. Her other outfits include orange spice knitwear and a skirt-blouse set. Song Joong-ki Flashes His Famous Smile and Easygoing Chilled Out Fashion in New Instagram Post.

Winter is Officially Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)