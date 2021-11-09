It looks like K-drama’s ‘Song Song Couple’ chose the same day to break the internet. At least, that’s what it appears to be. We are talking about Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-Kyo, ex-husband and wife, lovers in Descendants of The Sun and the Korean entertainment industry’s biggest stars. Song Hye-Kyo, who is making her return to the drama with a new show, Now, We Are Breaking Up, bowled over everyone with her sartorial choice at the press conference. Meanwhile, her former partner, Song Joong-ki, shared a rare Instagram post, flashing his famous smile and sparkling eyes.

Unlike his ex-wife’s glamorous look, the 36-year-old Vincenzo star opted for a more relaxed, easygoing fashion. Song Joong Ki is seen wearing a burnt orange pullover with white oversized folded cuffs and gray pants. It looks like he has put on white sneakers (love those), got a pair of sunnies hanging to his knitwear and most importantly, wearing his cap backward – damnn, he has been nailing this hot trend since forever.

Just Look At Him 😍

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)