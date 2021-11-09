Song Hye Kyo is back and how. The 39-year-old returns to make headlines with her upcoming K-drama, Now, We Are Breaking Up, opposite Jang Ki Yong. Ahead of the big premiere on November 12, 2021, the main cast lined up for a press conference and needless to say, Song Hye Kyo stole the limelight. Known to be one of the best-dressed stars in the Korean drama industry, the Descendants of The Sun actress lived up to her reputation. Song looked incredibly fashionable in a satin blazer roper dress with a big buckle belt cinching her tiny waist. The little lace detail at the bottom adds to the ensemble. She wore a pair of nude pumps, tied her hair for a messy bun, and that’s it. Uff, she is slaying this minimalist look, and fans are showering Song Hye Kyo with much love and appreciation. Now, We Are Breaking Up Trailer: Just A Glimpse Of EXO's Sehun Is Making Fans Go Wild With Anticipation.

Song Hye Kyo Slays This Incredible Minimalist Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지금헤어지는중입니다 (@nowwearebreakingup_official)

Fans Are Going Crazy And Here's The Proof Why

She is the moment yall.. Her comeback drama and she is slaying already 🔥🔥#SongHyeKyo #NowWeAreBreakingUp pic.twitter.com/pI40pBd38W — ᵕ̈ (@withdramas) November 9, 2021

Yes, She is BACKK

Welcome Back, Hallyu Queen

She is The QUEEN

She looks so radiant 😍 Gorgeous as always, Kyo 😍 #SongHyeKyo pic.twitter.com/7grtqjxiRu — happyfangirl (@happyfangirl11) November 9, 2021

Watch Now, We Are Breaking Up Trailer:

