A big congratulations to Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders on the arrival of their second child, a baby girl! The couple shared the joyful news through the actor's agency, High Zium Studio, confirming that their little one was born on November 20 in Rome, Italy. In June 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son. However, they have not yet revealed the baby girl's name. Song Joong Ki Birthday: From ‘Descendants of the Sun’ to ‘Vincenzo’, Here Are a Few Iconic K-Dramas and Movies To Enjoy on His Special Day.

Selamat!! Katy istri dari #SongJoongki telah melahirkan putri cantiknya hari ini. Song Joongki mengabarkan bahwa sang istri dan putri kecilnya saat ini dalam keadaan sehat. pic.twitter.com/8tiRdb7JdT — My Korean Drama (@MyKoreanDramaID) November 20, 2024

