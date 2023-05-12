Palak Tiwari might just be one film old, but she's a stunner when it comes to fashion. Be it western or traditional outfits, the girl always wows the style pundits. Now, her latest photoshoot is all things super girly and we love it. In the pics, the KBKJ star can be seen posing in a floral bodycon mini dress that's perfect for summers. Indeed, she's a trendsetter and this is just the start. Keep rocking, girl! Palak Tiwari Sets Temperature Soaring in Black Monokini and Printed Sarong! View Actress’ Sexy Pics by the Pool.

Palak Tiwari in Mini Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

