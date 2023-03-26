Palak Tiwari has dropped some hot pics on Instagram. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has dropped glimpses of her pool day and they are too hot to handle. Palak is seen putting her cleavage and toned body on display in black monokini and printed sarong. With chic makeup and tied up hair, she is oozing sheer glamour in these pics. Shweta Tiwari Takes a Dip in Pool in Pink Monokini; Actress Puts Her Cleavage on Display in These Hot New Insta Pics.

Palak Tiwari’s Pool Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

