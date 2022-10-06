Alia Bhatt recently had her baby shower with husband Ranbir Kapoor and family. She flaunted her pregnancy glow in a yellow and green salwar suit adorned with jewellery which made her look all things royal. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a picture posing with her in a blush pink kurta with white mirror work and plain white pants. There were also pictures of them posing with the entire Bhatt and Kapoor family. Alia Bhatt Baby Shower: Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor Pose With the ‘Brahmastra’ Couple (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

