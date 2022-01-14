Priyanka Chopra has won hearts across the globe with her works over the years. Apart from the acting world, she even rules the world of fashion. Her latest pictures that are doing rounds on the internet are from her photoshoot for a leading international magazine. She looks ravishing as always. For the cover pic, Priyanka is dressed in a outfit by Fendi. The global star has been beautifully styled by Leith Clark, the hairstyling is done by Shon Hyungsun Ju and makeup by Lisa Eldridge.

Priyanka Chopra

Global Star

Fashion Icon

