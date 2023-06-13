Rakul Preet Singh has once again left onlookers enchanted in a jaw-dropping pink gown. The actress shared a series of pictures oh her Instagram. The blush pink ensemble, tailored to perfection, accentuated her figure flawlessly. The bottom portion boasted a delightful flare, adorned with wide pleats and an alluring asymmetric cut. Rakul let the beautiful solid-hued gown speak for itself and opted for minimal accessories. She wore a black and white pair of studs, styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted bun and kept her makeup subtle. Disha Patani Birthday: Times When Her Fashion Outings Were Simply Delightful To Your Eyes!.

Check Out The Pictures Here: