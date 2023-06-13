Rakul Preet Singh has once again left onlookers enchanted in a jaw-dropping pink gown. The actress shared a series of pictures oh her Instagram. The blush pink ensemble, tailored to perfection, accentuated her figure flawlessly. The bottom portion boasted a delightful flare, adorned with wide pleats and an alluring asymmetric cut. Rakul let the beautiful solid-hued gown speak for itself and opted for minimal accessories. She wore a black and white pair of studs, styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted bun and kept her makeup subtle. Disha Patani Birthday: Times When Her Fashion Outings Were Simply Delightful To Your Eyes!.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)