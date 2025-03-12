Rakul Preet Singh gave fans a glimpse into her dreamy Maldives vacation with husband Jackky Bhagnani as she shared a montage of pictures and videos from their special getaway. Expressing her joy in the caption, Rakul called it an ‘amazing, enriching trip’, highlighting how meaningful it was to have the entire family vacationing together. She described the experience as a heartwarming and fulfilling celebration of their anniversary, making it even more special. Tagging Jackky, she conveyed her gratitude and love, while also thanking the luxurious resort, Baglioni Maldives, for their impeccable hospitality. Rakul Preet Singh Drops Poolside Pic With Hubby Jackky Bhagnani From Their Maldivian Holiday!

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani in Maldives

