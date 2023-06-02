Rakul Preet Singh is making the most of her getaway from the bustling world of B-town, and her impeccable fashion sense never takes a break. In her recent social media post, Rakul traded in the usual chic bikinis and monokinis for a trendy printed jumpsuit. The powder blue ensemble showcased an autumn-inspired print in a captivating matte red shade. With a halter neck design and a fashionable cut-out around the midriff, her outfit exuded a high dose of sass. Completing the beach-ready look were pink sliders, minimal makeup featuring pink lips and flushed cheeks, a chic top updo, and statement chunky golden earrings as the sole accessory. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).