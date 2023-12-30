Amidst her New Year escapade, Rakul Preet Singh radiated style donning a vibrant red and white checkered mini jumpsuit. The actress flaunted her chic holiday look, captivating attention with her fashion sense during the vacation. Sharing glimpses of her getaway on social media, Singh's choice of attire became a trendsetter, earning accolades for its trendy appeal. Her stunning jumpsuit ensemble highlighted the essence of a fashionable and relaxed holiday vibe. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).

See Rakul Preet Singh's Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

