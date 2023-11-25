Rashmika Mandanna recently graced Instagram, showcasing her elegance in a soft pink embellished saree. The actress opted for minimal makeup, accentuating her look with a halter neck blouse. Amid preparations, Rashmika gears up for her upcoming film Animal, set to release on December 1, 2023, featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Inner Beast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gritty Drama (Watch Video).

See Rashmika Mandanna's Picture Here:

