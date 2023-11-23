The much-awaited trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action crime movie Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor has finally arrived. While Rashmika plays the loving female lead, Ranbir displays his ‘beast mode’ as he goes through a fractured relationship with his father (Anil Kapoor) and how he can go to any extent for revenge forms the core of the entire drama. Bobby Deol looks ‘badass’ in his shirtless avatar and makes his presence felt. Animal is all set to enter theatres on December 1, 2023. Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Takes On a Gang of Goons and Sends Them Running in This Bloody First Look (Watch Video)

Watch Animal Trailer Here:

