Actress Rubina Dilaik took to her social media to drop sensation pictures from her recent photoshoot. The Bigg Boss 14 winner took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures. In the pictures, Rubina looked gorgeous in a red turtleneck shimmery dress with a knot around the waist. She opted for glossy eye makeup and nude lips, keeping her look elegant. With her hair left open, Rubina posed gracefully in the pictures. Sharing the pics, the actress wrote "Serving “Rubi-licious “ New Mom Rubina Dilaik Sizzles in Black Plunge Swimsuit and Cover-Up Sarong – See Her Sexy Poolside Photos!.

Check Out the Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

