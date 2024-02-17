Actress Rubina Dilaik stays connected with her fans by sharing sultry and captivating images. Her recent post showcases her confidence in her post-pregnancy body as she relaxes by the poolside. Dressed in a black plunge swimsuit and a stylish sarong, she exudes grace and allure. In another photo, she indulges in pool time, completely drenched in water. The caption, "Love the way you look at me," captures the intimate connection she shares with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. 'Fam-Time'! Rubina Dilaik Drops Glimpses From Her Valentine's Day With Hubby Abhinav Shukla and Their Twin Girls (View Pics).

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

