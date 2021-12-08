Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Amid this, we've noticed that her promotional style file is turning out to be a fabulous affair. Now, the actress shared some stunning clicks of hers on Instagram that see her in an embroidered lehenga-choli and is a treat to sore eyes. The detailing on the outfit is out of this world and Sara definitely packs a stylish punch.

Sara Ali Khan Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

