Star Indian cricketer Riyan Parag and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan are making headlines once again, and this time it's for a cricket-related reason. Sara Ali Khan is set to perform during the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30. The development was confirmed by IPL on their social handle. Riyan Parag will lead the Royals for the third consecutive match. Ahead of the match, social media was buzzing with fans sharing funny memes and jokes about the Indian batter and Sara Ali Khan, following the YouTube search controversy. The controversy was sparked after Parag's search history was accidentally leaked during a livestream when he attempted to play some music. Viewers quickly spotted the search query related to Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The incident spread like wildfire. 'I Was Like Oh S**t!' Riyan Parag Opens Up on His 'Ananya Panday Hot, Sara Ali Khan Hot’ YouTube Search History Controversy (Watch Video).

