Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced each other in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday. The RR vs CSK high-voltage clash was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Ahead of the blockbuster action, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan performed on the stage, which electrified the atmosphere in the stadium. After Sara Ali Khan's performance, funny memes of Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Riyan Parag went viral on social media, following the YouTube search controversy. The controversy was sparked after Parag's search history was leaked during a livestream. Viewers quickly spotted the search query related to Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The incident spread like wildfire. 'I Was Like Oh S**t!' Riyan Parag Opens Up on His 'Ananya Panday Hot, Sara Ali Khan Hot’ YouTube Search History Controversy (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Happiest Person

Hilarious

Lol

Funny Meme on Riyan Parag

CSK in Trouble

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)