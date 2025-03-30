Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced each other in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday. The RR vs CSK high-voltage clash was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Ahead of the blockbuster action, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan performed on the stage, which electrified the atmosphere in the stadium. After Sara Ali Khan's performance, funny memes of Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Riyan Parag went viral on social media, following the YouTube search controversy. The controversy was sparked after Parag's search history was leaked during a livestream. Viewers quickly spotted the search query related to Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The incident spread like wildfire. 'I Was Like Oh S**t!' Riyan Parag Opens Up on His 'Ananya Panday Hot, Sara Ali Khan Hot’ YouTube Search History Controversy (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Happiest Person

Riyan Parag bro happy now, Sara Ali Khan performing at Guwahati now. #RRvCSK | #CSKvsRRpic.twitter.com/wSXCU9LiNh — CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) March 30, 2025

Hilarious

#CSKvsRR Sara Ali Khan Performing Riyan Parag in the dressing room: pic.twitter.com/wmcp9lLTI9 — 𝑨𝒏𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏 🚩 (@anurandey_7) March 30, 2025

Lol

Riyan Parag after Watching Sara Ali Khan Performance : #RRvCSKpic.twitter.com/YwjDgfGZDC — छोटू डॉन (@chotu_donn) March 30, 2025

Funny Meme on Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag and Sara Ali Khan scenes from today's opening ceremony at Guwahati #RRvCSKpic.twitter.com/9E5JDVfpcx — Jeet (@JeetN25) March 30, 2025

CSK in Trouble

After Sara ali khan's performance Riyan parag 🗣️-"Get ready for CSK funeral guys"#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/ogm6dvBDyG — ℭ𝔯𝔦𝔰 (@Red_chathan) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)