Riyan Parag has been leading Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 as Sanju Samson is playing as an impact sub due to his injury. Parag has not been much successful with the bat but he did provide a big impact during fielding during the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match. Wanindu Hasaranga tossed one on the off-side and Shivam Dube went for a full-blooded drive. But Riyan Parag, who was the short cover, dived and took a blinder of a catch. Fans were also surprised to see the brilliant catch and took to social media to share memes on Parag and Sara Ali Khan, who performed at the Barsapara Stadium ahead of the match. Wanindu Hasaranga Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Dismissing Rahul Tripathi During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag On Field

Sara Ali Khan After Watching Riyan Parag's Catch

Sara Ali Khan after watching Riyan Parag's catch efforts on ground.#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/Zc27dbiVTi — देव 🔆 (@refocus21) March 30, 2025

Sara Ali Khan On Riyan Parag Catch

Sara Ali Khan on Riyan Parag Catch #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/JH6wpGrUCh — legendary GOATS (@goats_legend) March 30, 2025

Funny One

Sara Ali Khan on Riyan Parag's catch #CSKvsRRpic.twitter.com/NGynrDkxxB — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) March 30, 2025

Riyan Parag

'Sara Ali Khan Performing On Stage'

‘Sara Ali Khan performing on the stage’ Riyan Parag: pic.twitter.com/IATf2MsJzn — Sober (@Soberhere_) March 30, 2025

