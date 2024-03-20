Sara Ali Khan continues to impress us with her impeccable fashion sense. Her recent stunning appearance in an icy blue tea-length dress at an outing caught everyone’s attention. The elegant dress boasts a sweetheart neckline, a corseted top, and a daring thigh-high slit, adding to its charm. She complements the look with matching strappy, peep-toe heels, pearl earrings, and rings. Sara’s makeup is flawless, featuring a dewy base with hints of mauve and pink and a pop of shimmer on the inner corners of her eyes. Her hair, styled into a neat updo with a white satin bow, adds the perfect finishing touch to her elegant look. Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Sara Ali Khan Radiates Confidence in Lehenga by Designer Varun Chakkilam, Slays the Ramp With Burn Marks on Abdomen at the Fashion Week.

View Sara Ali Khan’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)