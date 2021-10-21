And just like that, pics of Sarah Jessica Parker slaying a gorgeous lehenga flooded the internet. The 56-year-old, who is all set to reprise her iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… looked phenomenal in traditional Indian attire in new photos. Sarah is wearing a beautiful pink and blue chequered pattern lehenga and a full-sleeved blouse. And like we know how much Carrie loves adorning flowers in her hair, we see pink and purple flowers sitting pretty in her golden locks. 10 Best Outfits Sarah Jessica Parker Wore in Sex and the City (View Pics).

However, there's a little catch over designer attribution. Many publications are crediting British luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen to design this 'printed maxi skirt with a crop top,' while others are calling it Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, an Indian fashion label. So far, none of the two brands have claimed it to be their design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

