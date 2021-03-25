Sarah Jessica Parker, our beloved Carrie Bradshaw celebrates her birthday today. While Sarah has played so many characters in her career so far, Carrie remains our eternal favourite. Probably it was the way she played her with so much conviction that made it so relatable to the masses. And while we are discussing Carrie, her outfits definitely deserve a place in our discussion. Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City was probably the first fashionista that we fell in love with. She was smart, she was sexy and so full of life that we instantly felt a connection with her.

Being a true blue New Yorker, Carrie's fashion outings were all peppy, cheerful and flamboyant. From cutesy dresses to formal separates and tulle skirts, she aced them all. In fact, Carrie is among those few characters from different comedies whom we adore for their fashion choices and the list includes Rachel Green from Friends or Alexis from Schitt's Creek. Carrie was way ahead of her times, strutting down the streets of New York in her beautiful, enviable wardrobe.

A footwear fanatic, she was obsessed with Manolo Blahnik and for the right reasons. Besides being a beautiful adaptation of a novel by the same name, another reason why Sex and the City continues to remain our favourite is, of course, Carrie's fashion rendezvous. On the occasion of Sarah Jessica Parker's big birthday, we take a look at some of her best outfits from this beloved comedy-drama.

Sarah as Carrie Was the One Who Approved Print on Print Fashion

She Was also a Sucker For Unusual Combinations

Sometime We Wondered if Flamboyant Was Her Middle Name

Oh! and She Had That Tulle Skirt Exuding all the Princessy Vibes

Let's Not Forget The Very Famous Newspaper Dress

She Probably Had the Most Vibrant Wardrobe

Filled With Pieces That Were Chic and Sensuous at the Same Time

She Even Took The Parisian Streets by Storm

And Often Strutted in Style in Her Perfect Summer Dress

While Also Flaunting Her Love for Sundress

Now with Sex and the City getting ready for a reboot, we can't control our excitement to witness the next chapter in Carrie's charming wardrobe. While Sarah has mastered the art of red carpet dressing even in her real-life, we bet she continues to adore and seek inspiration from the Carrie within her. On that note, let's raise a toast to this icon and her fashionable self.

Happy Birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker!

