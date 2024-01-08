The 81st Golden Globe Awards is held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Several celebrities have arrived at the venue and are seen posing for the paparazzi. Selena Gomes made a stylish appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes. The singer-actress, who has been nominated in the category Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Best Actress from the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, stunned in a party-wear outfit. Selena wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé outfit. It is a high-low red dress, with halter top and cutouts featuring at the bust and black floral details and an asymmetrical full skirt with a broad waistband in black. Selena definitely oozed glamour by completing her look neatly done hair bun, matching pointed-toe heels and sparkling jewels. Super-Stylish Selena Gomez 'Paris Photo Dump' Includes Cleavage-Show, Thigh-High Boots and Selfie With BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham!

Selena Gomez At 2024 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez is bringing only style at the #GoldenGlobes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LI7TZVMRug — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

