Someone called Shah Rukh Khan the‘ King of Sexy’ on Twitter, and we could not agree more with this statement. But why this sudden change in the moniker from King Khan to King of Sexy? For the unversed, the first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming spy thriller, Pathaan, “Besharam Rang”, dropped on December 12, and it is all kinds of HOT! Of course, it is an out-and-out Deepika Padukone song (we’re not over Queen Dee’s hotness yet), but never forget that it takes two to tango. Shah Rukh plays second fiddle to his leading lady, yet, as the silent, smouldering admirer, he leaves the audience bedazzled. Yes, we understand the complaints about not getting to see SRK in full form, which is why here’s a collection for those fans who cannot get enough of him. Shah Rukh Khan HD wallpapers and photos from Pathaan song “Besharam Rang” should cheer you guys up!

Shah Rukh Khan Wallpapers in Green Printed Shirt

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan's 'Besharam Song' (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Wallpapers

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan's 'Besharam Song' (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Shah Rukh Khan and His Rock-Hard Abs

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan's 'Besharam Song' (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Shah Rukh Khan Wallpapers in White Shirt and Cool Shades

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan's 'Besharam Song' (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Shah Rukh Khan Wallpapers in Black Shirt and Fedora Hat

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan's 'Besharam Song' (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Besharam Rang Song From Pathaan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)