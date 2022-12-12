Deepika Padukone is a goddess! Seriously, this is her world, and we are living in it. If you still find all this an exaggeration, you got to check out her newly-released song “Besharam Rang” from her upcoming movie Pathaan starring none other than King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan! The duo led by Queen Dee in this sensual dance number shot in exotic Spain has left their fans shooketh. We are totally in with the makers of Pathaan to release the song before a trailer. The hype around “Besharam Rang” is for real, especially for Deepika Padukone. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress' hot photos, GIFs, reels, and videos have gone viral, and if you are too looking to download them, you will find them here.

The much-anticipated song starts with the 36-year-old actress dressed in a skimpy neon yellow bikini with cut-out details in the front. We also see Shah Rukh buttoned-down green printed shirt and man bun (he looks so hot) as he admires his serenader from a distance. You can feel the ELECTRIFYING sexual tension between the two before the climax of the song (no pun intended). Apart from these two superstars and ridiculously gorgeous people, you must give it to the styling department. Please give them a raise because they have done a fabulous job making this song look lavish and HOTTT! Before we present the stunning collection of Deepika Padukone stills from "Besharam Rang," we have to bear our hearts out to singer Shilpa Rao. You are amazing! Take a bow, Shilpa Rao.

And now let Queen Deepika reign.

Deepika Padukone Photo in Yellow Bikini

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Here's Another Hot Pose by Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Deepika Padukone in Sexy Golden Monokini

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Of Course, The Look Deserves More Than One Look!

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

That Booty Shake Was Something Else 🥵

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Loved This Mermaid-Scale Inspired Look

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

OMG! Ded, We Are Ded

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

She is Sexy and She Knows It

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan Sizzle On Screen

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Just To Clear Your Doubts Over Their Chemistry

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Song (Photo Credits: YRF Official YouTube Channel)

Enjoy Pathaan Song ‘Besharam Rang’

Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role and Deepika Padukone, the Yash Raj Films-produced spy thriller will also feature John Abraham. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after his 2018 film Zero. And fans cannot wait to see him create magic on the screen and at the box office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).