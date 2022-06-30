Shama Sikander has dropped an ultra-sexy picture of hers on Instagram which will definitely drive you crazy. As the bold babe set the internet on fire with her pink cutout monokini photo in which she can be seen posing in a pool. She also flaunted her hot bod and assets via the click. "Stand strong in your Light," she captioned the image. Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Curves in a Neon Bikini Paired With Printed Shrug; See PIC.

Shama Sikander in Monokini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

