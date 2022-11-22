Shanaya Kapoor is setting the internet on fire with her latest set of pics on Instagram. As the starkid took to IG and dropped a series of clicks that see her hiding her assets with a Balenciaga jacket while she goes topless. Indeed, we simply adore her attempt to look sexy in a denim-on-denim look. FYI, she has been styled by Sasha Jairam. Urfi Javed’s Most Bizarre DIY Outfits From Inanimate Objects: From Bold Glass Dress to Skirts Made of Watches, Times When Uorfi Made Fans Go ‘Whaaat?!’

Shanaya Kapoor Goes Topless:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)