Urfi Javed, a television actress and fashion fanatic, never fails to astound us all with her choice of weirdest DIY attires. Her videos and postings go popular online in a matter of seconds. While some people applaud her bold fashion innovations, others mock her for them. Urfi Javed Gets Trolled by Hindustani Bhau; Actress Says, ‘He Has an Issue With What I Dress After I Refused To Give Him Media Attention’.

She gained notoriety after appearing in Season 1 of the Karan Johar-hosted television programme Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is known for her roles in serials such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, amongst others. Urfi has always garnered attention for adopting an odd look whenever she comes out, from wearing a seashell dress to donning an ensemble constructed entirely out of safety pins.

Outfit Made of Stones

Urfi Javed astounded the crowd with her daring and unique dress choices. The actress revealed that she was inspired to wear a stone-based dress by a hateful comment by donning it. The phrase on the troll, "issko pathar se maarna chahiye," inspired Urfi to construct an outfit out of pebbles.

Outfit Made of Bori

With her fashion experiments, Urfi Javed has always stunned the internet. This time, Urfi has succeeded in turning a sack into a two-for-one deal (also known as bori). In her most recent fashion experiment, Urfi Javed used a bori (sack) to transform it into a two-piece, which she recently posted a reel of. The actress added a pair of striking earrings to finish off her ensemble.

Outfit Made of Cassette Reel

Uorfi Javed's distinctive and exquisite attire never fails to turn heads. Once more, Uorfi's most recent appearance has charmed our Instagram feeds. She covers herself in vintage radio cassettes. Good or bad? Your choice! We are impressed by how the online sensation created a complete costume from the vintage reels. She sews a skirt and a bralette. Uorfi's makeup is flawless, and her hair is let loose.

Outfit Made of Glass Pieces

This time, Urfi posted a video on Instagram of herself wearing an outfit made of 20 kg of broken glass. Later, Urfi took off the glass clothing because it had given her bruises. Additionally, she disclosed that the glass outfit weighed more than 20 kg.

Outfit Made of Watches

Do you remember when Urfi styled her skirt in a way that made people fall in love with her bizarre sense of style, even more? Well, here's a video of Urfi wearing a skirt made completely out of watches. Check out:

Urfi Javed, who has 3.1 million Instagram followers, is frequently outspoken about her choice of clothing and does not hesitate to share her most recent outfits. She receives a lot of trolling for her audacity, but it doesn't stop her.

