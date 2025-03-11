Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up for her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, will next be seen with the supremely talented Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main. An announcement for the film was shared on Tuesday (March 11) promising a thrilling cinematic experience blending elements of love, horror and survival. The one-minute forty-seven-second clip features Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's characters, who appear to be musicians, discussing a possible collaboration on a unique track against the backdrop of an eerie backwaters. However, things take a terrifying turn when Adarsh is dragged away from Shanaya by a mysterious creature (probably an alligator) under the water, leaving us stunned. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie is backed by Yellow Productions. Tu Yaa Main is set for a Valentine's Day 2026 release. ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’: Shanaya Kapoor Wraps First Schedule of Her Debut Film, Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments (View Pics).

Watch ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Announcement Teaser:

