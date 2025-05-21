Mollywood icon Mohanlal is celebrating his 65th birthday on Wednesday (May 21). Born in 1960 in Kollam, Kerala, the legendary actor is currently riding high on the success of Thudarum. He marked his special day by announcing the release date of his biography, Mukharagam. Mohanlal also unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Hridayapoorvam, which recently wrapped up filming. In addition, he treated fans to a majestic first look of Vrusshabha, a film that marks the Malayalam debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. The motion poster shows Mohanlal in a fierce warrior look, donning intricately designed dragon-scale armour. He flaunts a long beard and a white tilak on his forehead, with his hands resting on a sword and his intense gaze piercing through the screen. Directed by Nanda Kishore is scheduled to release on October 16, 2025. ‘Hridayapoorvam’: Mohanlal Surprises Fans With FIRST Poster of Upcoming Film With ‘Favourites’ Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap on 65th Birthday (See Pic).

