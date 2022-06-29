Shehnaaz Gill looks like a complete princess in pink traditional outfit. She seemed all decked-up and it's known that the Bigg Boss 13 fame dressed to perform in Umang 2022, a cultural event organised by Mumbai Police every year. Her ethnic outfit and exuberant looks will surely take your mid-week blues away. Check out how Shehnaaz radiates charm in the video below, where she was spotted vibing on the "Nasha" song. Shehnaaz Gill Shares a Beautiful and Breezy Video As She Enjoys Sunset on a Yacht – WATCH

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Reel That Radiated Pure Charm in Her Pink Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)