Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill was recently hospitalised. In a previous update shared by the actress, it was revealed that she was suffering from low blood pressure. On Monday (August 4), Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, who is a good friend of Shehnaaz, visited her at the hospital. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a video from the hospital and updated fans that the actress is doing well and also urged fans to pray for her. He said, "I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible. Timepass kar rahi hai yaha pe. Isko bolo jaldi theek ho jae, aur aake party kare hamare saath." In the video, Shehnaaz could be seen lying on the hospital bed with a drip attached to her hand. Check out the video below. Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Cornrows Hairstyle in New Instagram Pics, Beams Brightly With Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Karan Veer Mehra Shares Shehnaaz Gill’s Health Update From Hospital

Such a sweet gesture of KVM🥹🤍 he went to visit Sana at the hospital & the way he's trying his best to cheer her up✨️ I'm worried for her also happy for her as she is surrounded with the best ppl☹️💘 Thanks a lot from all of us @KaranVeerMehra 💌@ishehnaaz_gill#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/mwcrpFEdEd — 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆❞ (@not2baesthetic) August 4, 2025

