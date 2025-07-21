Celebrities often go through oops moments during public outings. This time, Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill suffered an oops moment due to the hasty behaviour of the paparazzi. A video of the actress is going viral across social media platforms, where she can be seen calling out the paps for filming her at a time when she was not ready to pose and was uncomfortable due to the outfit she wore. A video shared on Instagram showed Shehnaaz Gill adjusting her dress at an event in Mumbai, while the photographers were busy taking her pictures and videos. The event was for the grand launch of singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's luxury watch brand. For the event, Shehnaaz wore a sleeveless, shimmery mini dress. In the viral video, Shehnaaz, who is visibly uncomfortable as paps clicked her adjusting her dress, called them out and said, "Are bhai ruk jaao. Side ho jao." When the paps understood her discomfort, they gave the actress some time and asked her to use a bag nearby to cover herself while posing whenever she was ready. ‘Not Our Indian Culture’: Shehnaaz Gill Faces Backlash For Wearing Monokini With Unbuttoned Hot Shorts at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Oops Moment Goes Viral Online

