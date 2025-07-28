Shehnaaz Gill is turning heads once again with her bold new look! The actress and singer took to Instagram to show off her striking cornrows hairstyle, adding a fresh twist to her ever-evolving style. In the photos, she’s seen sharing a cheerful moment with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, flashing a radiant smile that fans couldn't get enough of. The duo’s fun vibe and Shehnaaz’s edgy makeover quickly grabbed attention online, with followers flooding the comments with compliments and fire emojis.

Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Cornrows Hairstyle in New Instagram Photos

View this post on Instagram

