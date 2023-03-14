Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut is back in the headlines. The 32-year-old glamorous model and social media personality stripped off to show off her taut abs in a lace red bra and underwear. Sonali set Instagram and Twitter on fire with her red-hot avatar as she posed for a stunning boudoir photoshoot. The younger sister of famous supermodel Ujjwala Raut looked every bit ravishing as she worked a matching-red lingerie set in this sultry shoot!

View Result of Sonali Raut's Hot Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

Sonali Shared The Pic on Twitter As Well

