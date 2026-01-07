Bollywood actress Daisy Shah criticised what she described as a serious lack of civic sense after a fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) on Tuesday night, January 6. No injuries were reported, but Daisy Shah alleged that the blaze was triggered by firecrackers that burst during an election campaign in the area. The incident occurred while the actor was walking her dogs near her residence. Soon after, Shah took to Instagram to share a video from the spot, voicing anger over what she called irresponsible conduct that put residents at risk. In her post, Shah claimed that those responsible fled the scene after the fire, leaving residents to manage the situation on their own. She also shared a strongly worded note, holding campaign teams accountable for the incident. “I have got nothing to do with any political party, but when you hire teams to run campaigns for your elections, please make sure they have some common sense in them,” she wrote. Shah added that her building’s managing committee had refused permission for campaigners to enter the premises.‘I Don’t Associate Myself With People Like That’: Nora Fatehi SLAMS Reports Linking Her and Other Bollywood Celebrities to Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Drug Parties (View Post).

Daisy Shah Calls Out ‘Lack of Civic Sense’ After Fire Breaks Out Near Her Bandra Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Shah (@shahdaisy)

‘Lack of Civic Sense’: Daisy Shah Slams Political Parties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lokmat Times Nagpur (@lokmat_times)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Daisy Shah). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)