The wedding season is our favourite season because we get to see Bollywood stars dress up in ethnic wear and mesmerise us with their amazing sartorial choices. Swara Bhasker, who is attending a wedding, took to Twitter to share a few pics of her embellished ensemble for her fans to gauge on.

The actress is seen wearing a black ghaghra that has heavy embroidery on it. She paired the ghagra with a choli cut out of the same cloth. She amped up the look with wavy hair, subtle makeup and a lot of kohl. Swara also posed in a manner where she could flaunt her dark Mehendi as well. While the whole outfit was mesmerising, what stole the show was her shoes. She is seen wearing embellished res shoes beneath her outfit and they look chicer than any shoe we have seen. The red show had worked with golden on it and went quite well with Swara's outfit.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

Beautiful

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)