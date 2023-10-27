Tamannaah Bhatia has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Jailer actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an ethnic black gown with intricate green threadwork. She styled the look with a long sheer cape. The Bollywood actress accessorised the look with diamond drop earrings and a bracelet. She styled her hair in a messy low bun and opted for a gorgeous makeup look with blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, kohled eyes and pink lipstick shade. She styled the look with black pump heels. "Jewels of India [sic]," Tamannaah Bhatia added in the caption of the Instagram post. Aakhri Sach: Tamannaah Bhatia On Playing Anya Says, 'Strength Does Not Take Away Femininity'.

Here's Tamannaah Bhatia's Style:

