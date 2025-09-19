For the past few days, there have been reports about a song featuring the sensation Tamannaah Bhatia from Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, being deleted from the series. On Friday (September 19), the makers finally released the music video of the song titled "Ghafoor". The video begins with a conversation between Shakti Kapoor, Ranjeet, and Gulshan Grover about a gangster named Ghafoor Ismail. It then transitions into Tamannaah Bhatia unleashing sizzling dance moves to the peppy beats of the track. She captivates everyone with her stunning visuals and graceful performance. The song, produced by Shashwat Sachdev, features vocals by Shilpa Rao and Ujwal Gupta. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Music Video of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Song ‘Ghafoor’:

